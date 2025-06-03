Occasional highway sweeps offer glimpses of peace in Pattaya’s two-wheeled chaos

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya authorities continue their push to improve the city’s image and safety, another area of concern is roaring back into the spotlight—motorbike convoys and reckless riding on public highways. While these “big bike trips” or club-style gatherings might be framed as leisure activities, locals say the noise, danger, and lack of order are turning peaceful roads into temporary racetracks.

On June 1, a dramatic example unfolded when a motorcyclist participating in a group ride known as the “Trip Hia” convoy crashed along the highway before the Forest Department U-turn in Khao Mai Kaew, Banglamung. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to assist the injured rider, 30-year-old Natthaphon, who reportedly lost control and veered into the median. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and abrasions and was transported to a nearby hospital. His green Honda Wave 125i was left badly damaged in the crash.







According to accounts at the scene, Natthaphon was one of 700 to 1,000 riders participating in the large-scale motorcycle trip through the area. The massive turnout raised eyebrows not just for its size, but for how it underscored the fragile balance between tourism, traffic, and safety.

Coinciding with the accident, police in Sattahip—under orders from Pol. Col. Komsan Kamtunkaew—launched a targeted enforcement operation along Route 3126 near Nang Ram Beach. The sweep followed multiple complaints from residents about loud exhausts and street racing. Officers from multiple divisions, including traffic, highway patrol, and special operations, were deployed to check for illegal exhaust modifications, unregistered vehicles, lack of helmets, and drivers without licenses or documentation.



“The district welcomes tourists,” said Pol. Col. Komsan, “but those who enter must obey traffic laws. We’re here to ensure safety—not just for residents, but also for the riders themselves.”

Officials have also requested cooperation from the Royal Thai Navy to prohibit large motorbike gatherings along beach zones under military control, citing public disturbance.

While these one-off crackdowns do offer temporary relief, critics argue they’re rarely sustained long enough to fix the root problem. “Good for show, but the real problems never go away,” wrote one European resident on a local forum, reflecting growing skepticism among long-term visitors and locals alike.



Still, some residents welcome the effort—whether it’s clearing illegally parked vehicles or chasing down deafening motorbikes. As one recent operation by Jomtien municipal officers showed, even basic enforcement—like removing unauthorized cones and barriers hogging public parking—can earn a wave of praise online:

“Good job,” wrote one commenter.

“We need order so the city can be beautiful.”

“Clear out all the selfish ones.”

“Keep doing it until it’s gone for good.”

In a city trying to walk the line between tourism magnet and livable community, it’s these moments of simple, visible enforcement—on highways or sidewalks—that might, just might, make a lasting difference.

































