Long-term visitors and locals agree – ‘Safety’ in Pattaya depends on who you ask

PATTAYA, Thailand – While tourism officials proudly tout Pattaya as one of ASEAN’s “safest” cities, many long-term visitors and local residents remain unconvinced—and increasingly vocal about their concerns.

A recent promotional campaign ranking Pattaya high on regional safety indexes sparked backlash in local forums, where expats and Thais alike shared personal stories of street crime, transport altercations, and infrastructure hazards.







“Definitely NOT safe,” one expat wrote in response to the claim. “OK, not completely dangerous either, if you drive to a mall on the beach road, park there, go shopping and maybe walk along the beach during the day, you should be fine. But there are plenty of incidents happening every single day—clashes between baht-bus drivers and app riders, ladyboys unhooking tourists’ necklaces, or people falling into exposed metal drain holes.”

Another pointed out the disconnect between statistical safety and lived experience: “By safe, are they also including crosswalks and walking on sidewalks? Not safe for money.”

From East Pattaya to Jomtien, Huay Yai and Bang Saray, long-term residents say their growing unease stems less from high-profile crimes and more from the daily grind of uncertainty—petty theft, scams, and occasional bursts of violence.

“There’s a world of difference between statistics and street-level reality,” said one retired teacher from Norway. “We know what we see. And what we see isn’t always safe.”

Despite official assurances, the mood on the ground suggests that safety in Pattaya is increasingly subjective—and that peace of mind is harder to come by for those who call the city home long-term.

































