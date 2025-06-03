Fresh Wound on Pattaya Roads – Bolt rider stabbed in violent clash with songthaew driver

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tensions on Pattaya’s already chaotic roads took another violent turn on Saturday night when a Bolt motorbike driver was stabbed in the arm during a roadside altercation with a songthaew (baht-bus or shared taxi) driver on South Pattaya’s Soi Lengkee. The incident has sparked renewed concerns over road rage, competition among transport providers, and the thin line between self-defense and assault.

At around 9:00 p.m. on June 1, police from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted to a fight involving a ride-hailing motorbike driver and a traditional public transport operator. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon responded to the scene and found 29-year-old Bolt driver Kitichai Sangsaming bleeding from a puncture wound on his left arm. He was treated at the scene before being transferred to a local hospital.







According to Kitichai, the dispute began when a songthaew driver allegedly cut dangerously close to his motorbike while he was transporting a passenger. After dropping off the customer, he pursued the songthaew to demand an explanation. The confrontation escalated into a verbal argument, which soon turned physical. Kitichai claimed he was punched and then stabbed in the arm with a sharp object.

The songthaew driver later reported to the police station but declined to speak to reporters, offering only a brief statement that he had used a “car key” in self-defense during a mutual fistfight.

However, the Bolt driver questioned the credibility of that claim. “There’s no way a car key could cause a deep wound like this,” Kitichai reportedly told investigators.



Pattaya police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine who initiated the fight and whether the use of force was justified. Medical examiners are also expected to verify if the injury is consistent with a key wound or caused by another weapon. Officers have stated that legal action will follow once the investigation confirms the facts.

This incident marks another “fresh wound” on Pattaya’s streets, both literally and symbolically. As informal and formal transport services increasingly collide—sometimes over passengers, space, or pride—road safety in the city has become not just a question of traffic enforcement but of conflict management and professionalism among drivers.



The public remains divided. Some express sympathy for the injured Bolt driver, while others believe the longstanding rivalry between ride-hailing apps and traditional transport services continues to provoke unnecessary drama.

Whether this case ends with charges or reconciliation, it serves as a vivid reminder that Pattaya’s bustling roads are not just filled with traffic—but with tensions waiting to ignite.

































