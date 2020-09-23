Noul thrashes seaside Sattahip homes

Seaside residents of Sattahip are picking up the pieces after the remains of Tropical Storm Noul thrashed their wooden-stilt houses.







The flimsy homes sitting over the water near the Sattahip market suffered extensive damage Sept. 18-20 as rain, wind and waves battered their homes.







Mayor Narong Bungbancherdsri directed city staff to mobilize and help those affected by the storm.

Officials urged those with seriously damaged homes to evacuate until the structures can be assessed and repaired. Sattahip arranged accommodations for those who needed it.









