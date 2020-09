Pattaya will request the Royal Forestry Department to allow the city to build a waste incinerator on its land on Koh Larn.





The Pattaya City Council on Sept. 21 gave the go-ahead for the formal request, marking the first real step toward building the long-discussed incinerator.







The request will be for use of the land for an initial five years.

The council also renewed the 50-million-baht contract for operation of the Pattaya Hospital, which is run under an annual city outsourcing deal.