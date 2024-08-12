Notorious Jomtien beach vendor apologizes after aggressive behaviour sparks outcry

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local vendor at Jomtien Beach, notorious for his aggressive sales tactics, has sparked growing concern among residents and tourists.

The vendor, identified as 58 year-old Phuwadon S., also known as “Uncle Tum,” has reportedly been forcing tourists to buy his goods, hurling insults, and even throwing objects at those who refuse to purchase from him. His behaviour has raised alarms about the potential negative impact on Pattaya’s tourism image, prompting calls for immediate action.







On August 11, senior municipal officers from Pattaya and Na Jomtien, along with the Head of Jomtien District’s municipal team located and questioned the notorious vendor. Authorities found Uncle Tum selling snacks in the area around Soi 16. He was escorted to the Dongtan sub-branch of the Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. Despite initial confusion, Uncle Tum cooperated fully with authorities.

During the interrogation, officials emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image for Pattaya’s tourism industry. They stressed that while making an honest living is commendable, preserving the city’s reputation as a welcoming destination for tourists is essential. Uncle Tum admitted to drinking a bottle of beer before starting his sales on the day of the incident, explaining that he was trying to relieve stress.









He expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that he had lost control of his emotions. He explained that he has no permanent residence and typically buys snacks from convenience stores, reselling them at a slight mark-up on Jomtien Beach to make a living.

Uncle Tum promised not to engage in such behaviour in the future. As part of the resolution, a formal agreement was signed, stating that if Uncle Tum repeats this conduct, he will face legal action under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act.





































