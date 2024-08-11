Thais prefer traditional ways to commemorate National Mother’s Day

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Suan Dusit Poll, has conducted a survey to gauge how the nation plans to commemorate National Mother’s Day 2024. With responses from over 20,520 individuals, the survey highlighted the day’s dual significance—celebrating both the maternal bond and the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.







The findings revealed a preference for traditional ways of marking the day, with the majority of respondents expressing intent to offer jasmine flowers and seek blessings from their mothers. Communal activities such as family meals and public service projects are also popular. Additionally, gestures of affection, including hugs and verbal declarations of love, are common.

The survey touched on the influence of public figures on perceptions of motherhood, citing well-known mother-child pairs from various spheres, including entertainment and sports. Moreover, respondents committed to showing appreciation through diligent care of their mothers and a dedication to being productive members of society.









To celebrate the occasion and honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on her 92nd birthday, Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsupakijkosol said a week-long event will be held at Siam Paragon from August 12 to 18. The festivities will feature cultural exhibitions and performances showcasing the country’s rich heritage. For further information, interested parties can contact the M-Culture Hotline at 1765. (NNT)





































