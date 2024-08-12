Drunken Icelander assaults bolt driver after misguided taxi ride in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation erupted on the night of August 10, involving a drunken Icelandic national, Mr. Paul, after he gave directions to a Bolt driver for a ride from Soi Buakhao to Soi Khao Noi. Due to an error in the map pin location, the ride mistakenly ended in Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 19.







Bolt driver Jamsawai Jamsuwan, 43, attempted to be helpful by offering to correct the mistake and drive them to the correct address, as his home was also in Soi Khao Noi. However, Mr. Paul, who was heavily intoxicated, reacted aggressively, insulting Jamsawai and making threatening gestures. Frustrated by this behaviour, Jamsawai decided to stop the car and refused to continue the ride, suggesting they find another vehicle.

In a fit of rage, Mr. Paul slammed the car door, shouted insults, and then assaulted Jamsawai by grabbing him by the collar, slapping his neck, and breaking his gold necklace. Jamsawai, losing his temper, punched Mr. Paul, which led to a physical fight.









Niphon Tepmanee, 52, a volunteer police officer from Pattaya City Police Station, attempted to intervene but was knocked unconscious by Mr. Paul. A witness reported that Mr. Paul aggressively challenged Niphon, saying, “I want to fight,” before delivering the punch that incapacitated him. Fortunately, bystanders intervened and restrained Mr. Paul until police arrived.

As a result, Mr. Paul sustained a bloodied face and a head injury. Niphon was found in a semi-conscious state with a head injury. Both men received first aid from rescuers before being transported to a nearby hospital. All parties involved were taken into custody for further questioning at the Pattaya City Police Station to ensure a fair resolution to the case.





































