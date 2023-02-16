Love, marriage & elephants on Valentine’s Day in Pattaya

Marriage was in the air as young and old alike tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Pattaya.

Banglamung District marriage registrars were on duty early at the Terminal 21 and Central Pattaya malls to welcome eager couples who waited in line long before the mobile offices opened at 7 a.m.







District Chief Pisit Sirisawadinukul presented marriage certificates to the first five couples who registered. First among the 164 couples getting married on Feb. 14 were Somprasong Srikumbang, 25, and Prarinee Srimuang, 26.

They said they’ve been dating for five years but finally decided to get hitched on Valentine’s Day based on advice from a fortune teller.







The oldest couple to marry were Pichid Boonma, 60, and Noy Palasan, 57. They’d both been single for a long time, but been in a relationship for three years. Finally they decided the legal benefits of being married made sense as they were getting older.

Couples looking for an even more memorable wedding day tied the knot while riding elephants at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

For the 13th year, Nong Nooch arranged for Sattahip District officials to issue marriage certificates at the Najomtien park.

The first nine couples to sign sat upon elephants in a grand “khan mak” parade through Nong Nooch’s new Sky Garden. But all the couples got to sign their registrations while sitting on jumbos.



























