Drunken mix-up as guest found sleeping in wrong Pattaya hotel

By Pattaya Mail
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Hotel staff alert authorities after finding an intoxicated individual sleeping inside a Pattaya hotel where they were not registered as a guest.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers were called to a hotel after staff reported an intoxicated individual found sleeping inside the premises — only to discover the person was staying somewhere else.

The incident occurred on March 31, when hotel operators alerted local authorities after noticing a visibly intoxicated individual resting within the property.

Officers arrived and woke the individual before conducting a brief inquiry. It was later confirmed that their actual accommodation was located at a different hotel.

Authorities advised the individual to return to the correct place of stay, and the situation was resolved without further incident as they left the premises on their own.

Pattaya municipal officers wake and speak with the intoxicated individual to determine their identity and accommodation.



The individual leaves the hotel and returns to the correct accommodation after being advised by authorities.















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