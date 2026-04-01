Drunken mix-up as guest found sleeping in wrong Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers were called to a hotel after staff reported an intoxicated individual found sleeping inside the premises — only to discover the person was staying somewhere else.

The incident occurred on March 31, when hotel operators alerted local authorities after noticing a visibly intoxicated individual resting within the property.

Officers arrived and woke the individual before conducting a brief inquiry. It was later confirmed that their actual accommodation was located at a different hotel.

Authorities advised the individual to return to the correct place of stay, and the situation was resolved without further incident as they left the premises on their own.









































