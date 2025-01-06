Cambodia competes with Thailand for top-end luxury tourists

Although Cambodia can be the cheapest of the tourist destinations in south east Asia, the authorities are heavily promoting bespoke packages for the truly wealthy. Chhay Sivlin, president of the main travel agents’ association, told the Khmer Times that the country isn’t just for backpackers and economy travellers. The UK Times newspaper seems to agree, recently ranking Cambodia as 13th in its list of 23 best luxury destinations.







Several international companies, such as Jacada and Lux, have sprung up to cater for the new Cambodian market. They are promoting private islands such as Song Saa, a 45-minutes speedboat ride from Sihanoukville port, where a sumptuous villa will cost almost US$2,000. Not for a week but for a single night. Other options include helicopter rides over Angkor Wat and inclusive tours of historical sites nationwide in an airconditioned luxury Mercedes.

As regards visas, Cambodia lacks the colorful array of choices offered in Thailand. However, annually renewable retirement visas are available from Phnom Penh immigration agents for as little as US$300. Required documentation is scanty and trouble free without the need to prove bank balances or address bureaucracy. A 10-year golden family visa is available for those investing US$100,000 in Cambodian property. It is also possible to buy Cambodian nationality with an investment or donation of US$300,000.



Almost 7 million foreign visitors entered Cambodia in 2024 and the number is expected to rise substantially once the new hi-tech airport serving Phnom Penh, to be the ninth largest in the world, opens later this year. Phnom Penh based travel agent Chea Kim told Pattaya Mail, “Cambodia is now in direct competition with Thailand for the international tourists who are interested in an ultimate luxury lifestyle.”

































