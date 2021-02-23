Thailand registers Sinovac vaccine while first lot to arrive Feb 24, ‘Just in time’ – Minister says

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul showed the local registration of Sinovac vaccine.

Mr Anutin posted on his ‘Anutin Charnvirakul’ Facebook page a picture of the Food and Drug Administration’s registration of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac. He also wrote ‘Just in time’ above the posted picture.







Sinovac vaccine will arrive in Thailand on Feb 24 as Mr Anutin earlier stated. It will be the first lot of 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine that will be completely delivered within April.

After the arrival of the first lot, officials will take about five days to consider its quality and safety before distributing it for inoculation. (TNA)

















