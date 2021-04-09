Nongprue sprays East Pattaya temples for Covid-19

Nongprue sprayed disinfectant at East Pattaya temples ahead of Songkran to reassure people it was safe to make merit next week.

Subdistrict nurse Butsabong Horthongkum and health workers descended on Boonsamphan Temple April 7 with a truck of chlorine-based disinfectant.







Many Buddhists are expected to pay respect to Buddha images in the sermon hall and crematorium pavilion. Particularly during Songkran Festival, many people and families will come to the said places. Hence, it’s necessary for the Public Health Division to spray disinfection to reduce the risk of infection.



Similar operations were planned at Khao Makok, Khao Saotongthong and Tungkom temples.

Chonburi has reported more than 70 coronavirus cases in the past three days.

















