Nongprue sprays East Pattaya temples for Covid-19

By Pattaya Mail
0
238
Public Health and Environment staff spray disinfectant on Boonsamphan Temple to prepare for large Songkran gatherings.

Nongprue sprayed disinfectant at East Pattaya temples ahead of Songkran to reassure people it was safe to make merit next week.

Subdistrict nurse Butsabong Horthongkum and health workers descended on Boonsamphan Temple April 7 with a truck of chlorine-based disinfectant.



Many Buddhists are expected to pay respect to Buddha images in the sermon hall and crematorium pavilion. Particularly during Songkran Festival, many people and families will come to the said places. Hence, it’s necessary for the Public Health Division to spray disinfection to reduce the risk of infection.

Similar operations were planned at Khao Makok, Khao Saotongthong and Tungkom temples.

Chonburi has reported more than 70 coronavirus cases in the past three days.


Similar operations were held at Khao Makok, Khao Saotongthong and Tungkom temples.

 

Subdistrict nurse Butsabong Horthongkum and health workers brought in a truck of chlorine-based disinfectant to spray sermon halls and crematorium pavilions.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR