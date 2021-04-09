Pattaya presses on with Kong Khao festivals

The water fights may have been canceled, but Pattaya plans to carry on with traditional end-of-Songkran festivals.

Both the city’s official April 20 Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park in Naklua and Nong Yai Temple’s smaller festival April 17 are still on, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said April 8.







The festivals promote local sports competition and folk games. Sports kick off at 9 a.m. and include such things as slingshots, takraw and “Kick the Bucket”.

In the evening from 6 p.m. there will be Thai cultural shows, prayers to the spirits and the traditional “angels and devils” procession.



Nong Yai Temple will host the annual sand pagoda contest on April 17 and, on April 20, cultural and art shows, angels and devils, and prayers.

The traditional ceremonies are all that’s left of Songkran this year after the latest coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of other events and water splashing.















