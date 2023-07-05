Nongprue municipality takes bold action to control stray animals

Pattaya, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality has taken proactive measures to address the pressing issue of stray animals by organizing a large-scale sterilization campaign for dogs and cats. The primary objective of this initiative is to combat the transmission of rabies from animals to humans while also relieving the financial burden on the Thai government, which allocates millions of baht annually for prevention and control efforts.







Mayor Winai Inpithak of Nongprue Municipality expressed his appreciation to the Chonburi Livestock Department for spearheading this collaborative project aimed at controlling the outbreak of rabies. The campaign, which commenced on July 4 at the Nongprue Municipality Dome, is actively coordinated by the Public Health and Environment Division.

Pet owners from the local area eagerly brought their cherished companions to the Nongprue Municipality Dome to avail themselves of the complimentary sterilization and ongoing vaccination services. The atmosphere was brimming with a sense of responsibility and commitment towards safeguarding the health and well-being of both humans and animals.



Rabies, a highly contagious disease, poses a significant threat to public health. Authorities have identified the pressing need to improve vaccination rates for dogs and cats in various areas, as the current figures fall short of the target of vaccinating 80% of the total pet population. Additionally, the abandonment of animals in public places has contributed to an alarming increase in the number of stray animals, further exacerbating the issue.





















