Classic Cars Sunset Rendezvous raises 42,500 baht for Pattaya charities

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya, a city known for its vibrant atmosphere and stunning sunsets, witnessed an extraordinary event on July 1, one that left classic car enthusiasts breathless. The Ocean Marina Resort Pattaya played host to an exclusive gathering, showcasing a remarkable collection of the world’s most iconic classic cars. The occasion, appropriately named the “Classic Sunset Rendezvous,” left a lasting impression on all who attended.







As the event unfolded, attendees were greeted by a dazzling sight: a carefully curated selection of timeless automotive masterpieces. Standing out among the crowd were several magnificent specimens, including the revered 1954 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing. With its distinctive upward-opening doors and sleek silver body, this gem exemplified automotive design excellence from a bygone era.



Another showstopper was the Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman, an opulent luxury vehicle known for chauffeuring dignitaries and celebrities in utmost style and comfort. The grandeur of this car was undeniable, capturing the attention of onlookers with its imposing presence and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Among the stars of the exhibition was the legendary “Bullitt Mustang Fastback,” the very same model famously driven by the late Steve McQueen in the Hollywood blockbuster film “Bullitt” in 1968. With its iconic Highland Green exterior and aggressive stance, this American muscle car stood as a testament to the enduring allure of automotive legends.

Adding an element of exclusivity to the event, an incredibly rare RUF Porsche 911 commanded attention. Known for their exceptional performance and meticulous attention to detail, RUF Porsches are highly sought after by collectors worldwide. The sight of this stunning example left visitors in awe of its unique beauty and engineering prowess.

Amidst this remarkable gathering, classic car enthusiasts were treated to a myriad of other automotive wonders. Chevrolet Corvettes and a 12-cylinder Jaguar E-Type were just a few of the exceptional vehicles on display, each meticulously maintained and preserved in pristine condition. In total, an impressive lineup of 40 classic cars captivated the attendees, taking them on a journey through automotive history.







Beyond the sheer joy of admiring these automotive works of art, the event held a deeper purpose. The Classic Sunset Rendezvous was organized as a charity initiative by the Ocean Marina Resort in collaboration with the members of “Classic Cars Friends Pattaya.” Throughout the five-hour gathering, the event successfully raised 42,500 baht in support of the children under the care of the “Human Help Network Foundation Thailand” and the “Anti Human Trafficking Center” in Pattaya. The generosity of the attendees and the support from sponsors such as the Riviera Group, Pattaya Mail Media Group, AUDI Pattaya, Simpson Marina and BKRY played a crucial role in the event’s success.







As the sun set over the Ocean Marina Resort Pattaya, casting a warm, golden glow on the gathered classic cars, the memories created at the Classic Sunset Rendezvous were etched into the hearts of all who attended. This celebration of automotive elegance not only provided a platform for enthusiasts to revel in their shared passion but also showcased the power of community to make a difference in the lives of those in need.























































