Nongprue municipality cracks down on illegal garbage dumping

PATTAYA, Thailand – Law enforcement officers from Nongprue Municipality in East Pattaya caught a man red-handedly while he was illegally dumping garbage from a pickup truck onto the roadside in Soi Boonsampan 12 on October 20. Unaware of the littering prohibition, the culprit accepted the allegations and voluntarily paid a 2,000 Baht fine under the Cleanliness Maintenance Act, Article 32.







Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam underscored the municipality’s intensified efforts against littering, resulting in an impressive 80% reduction in such incidents. This success highlights the effectiveness of measures implemented over the past two years.







Residents are urged to contact the Municipality’s Health and Environmental Department for assistance in discarding any kind of waste at 038-933179 and 082-4684999. A dedicated collection vehicle will promptly pick up items from homes, eliminating the need for unauthorized disposal. To report illegal littering in public spaces, residents can call 038-734934, operational around the clock.













