Pattaya City conducts high-rise fire safety training

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to enhance readiness for potential emergencies, officials from Pattaya City collaborated with the staff of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya to provide instructions and training for the staff and residents of condominium high-rises. The objective was to ensure their understanding of safety measures and different safety systems during a building fire. Participating in this annual fire training on Oct. 21, were Lumpini Ville Naklua-Wongamat Condominiums, along with Ladda Condo View, Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien, Lumpini Sea View Jomtien, Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya, and The Trust Condo.







The training comprised of two crucial components. The first part elucidated the nuances of different fire types, emphasizing the need for a specific approach in each situation. This knowledge is vital for selecting the right fire fighting tools and adhering to international fire fighting rules.







The second part demonstrated high-angle rescue techniques and situational assessments during a fire. Rapid decision-making and effective collaboration with authorities were emphasized as essential skills for responding to fires. The emphasis on clear communication and well-defined emergency response steps aimed to enhance fire fighting control and response. Given the increasing number of tall buildings in Thailand, these training efforts play a pivotal role in keeping the community safe and prepared for potential disasters.















