Nongprue Municipality aids fire victims

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Nongprue Municipality showed its compassion and generosity by helping two families who lost their homes and belongings in a fire that broke out at a construction worker dormitory on November 15. The municipality collected donations of essential goods and cash to support the families, who are mostly migrant workers without proper documentation.







The fire occurred at a zinc-sheeted dormitory located behind the Tanman Public Health Center in east Pattaya. The dormitory housed 10 foreign workers from the first family, headed by Narathip Yuenying, and 3 foreign workers from the second family, led by Chuchart Tatthong. The fire completely destroyed the structures and the appliances, such as refrigerators, rice cookers, electric pans, and mattresses.

The Nongprue Municipality, represented by Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam and the Director of the Social Welfare Division Niramol Thamthatto, handed over essential consumer goods, such as food, water, clothing, and toiletries, as well as cash to help them rebuild their lives.







The representatives of the families expressed their gratitude to the municipality and the donors for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time. They said that the donations were a sign of community solidarity and support, which gave them hope and strength to overcome the challenges they faced.



























