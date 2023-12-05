PM embraces local culture at Suwannaram Temple in Nong Bua Lamphu

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on December 3, visited Suwannaram Temple in Nong Bua Lamphu Province, taking part in a series of cultural engagements and community interaction hosted to welcome him and accompanying government officials.

Srettha began his late afternoon visit with a gesture of respect towards Phra Maha Abhichat Aphinantho, the temple abbot, and showed reverence to the statue of Luangpho Phra Chaiyachettha. He later participated in various local traditions and conversed with local residents during an outdoor movie screening.







A highlight of the visit was the bustling local temple market, showcasing OTOP products such as sprouted rice, wool, and cotton fabrics. The Prime Minister also presided over a wrist-tying ceremony, symbolizing good fortune and community bond.

In the evening, the Premier joined a local dinner, sampling traditional dishes such as steamed fish, Som Tam salad, and chili dip. The event was also lively, with student performances of Mor Lam singing and traditional dances. (NNT)











































