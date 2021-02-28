Nongprue mayor on the campaign trail in run-up to municipal elections

Dr. Mai Chaiyanit, candidate for re-election as mayor of Nongprue Municipality, led his team on a campaign trail February 27, meeting people in his constituency aiming to garner their votes in the upcoming municipal elections to be held on March 28.

Accompanying Mayor Mai were his team of candidates in the Rao Raksa Nongprue Group (We Defend Nongprue) including Somchai Chimwiset No. 7, Payom Thiangthum No. 8, Surasit Rachasee No. 9, Wichan Biaklai No. 10, Thanaporn Lueaborisoot No. 11, and Wichai Luangmuang No. 12.







He encouraged the residents to check their names on the official website https://stat.bora.dopa.go.th/Election/enqelectloc/ to ensure their eligibility to vote. He also advised the residents that if they could not find their names on the list, they should contact the authorities immediately.

Kamnan Mai, as he is affectionately known, and his team are well-known personalities who have served Nongprue municipality for many years. They have been very successful in improving the infrastructure and living conditions of the Nongprue community and are respected and trusted by the constituents.

Municipal elections will be held on March 28, 2021. Voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





















