Koh Larn to add motorcycle taxis

Koh Larn will see an increase in the number of motorcycle taxi drivers as part of Pattaya’s overall plan to upgrade the tourist island.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Feb. 26 awarded 112 new taxi vests to Koh Larn’s motorcycle-driver cooperative. While many of the vests will simply replace old ones worn by current drivers, it gives the group the ability to add more drivers.

The blueprint calls for two new piers, a sewage treatment plant, incinerator, water and power systems, better road signage and landscaping.



























