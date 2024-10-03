Pattaya school buses inspected for safety following Bangkok tragedy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a recent tragic school bus fire in Bangkok that claimed the lives of 22 children and 3 teachers, Pattaya City conducted an inspection of school bus safety equipment at Pattaya School 2 (Charoenrat Uthit) on October 2,

Pattaya City currently operates a fleet of ten school buses, each with a capacity of 32 passengers. Bus drivers demonstrated the safety features, which include four emergency exits: a rear exit on the driver’s side, two shatterproof windows on each side that can be broken with hammers, and two emergency exits on the roof. Additionally, the buses are equipped with two fire extinguishers and CCTV systems providing full coverage inside the vehicles.







Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad highlighted the importance of safety training for bus drivers, especially since Pattaya frequently hosts school events that involve traveling. He emphasized that bus drivers perform routine safety checks before each trip and ensure they are familiar with using the safety equipment.

While the initial findings indicated that the buses were well-equipped, Kritsana noted that further improvements would be made to better protect younger children, who may not be able to assist themselves in an emergency. Plans for stricter safety measures are underway to enhance overall protection on the city’s school buses.





































