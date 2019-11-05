Nongprue helps neighborhood clean up sewage-fouled lake

Low-income East Pattaya residents were shown how to clean a wastewater treatment pond that has been unable to process sewage for two years.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit, subdistrict council members and community leaders attended the Oct. 29 event in the Ban Nernplabwan Euartorn Community, where a lake that once sent wastewater for processing has pooled and festered for two years, with the smell nauseating residents.

Rather than fix the plumbing in the pond, Nongprue leaders showed residents how to use EM, or “effective microorganism” balls to decompose sludge and try to reset the pond’s PH balance in hopes life will return to the dead water off Soi Nong Maikaen.

The seminar came days after neighborhood President Somchai Charoenprakan led volunteers on flatboats to collect weeds and scoop up sewage.

Mai pledged to send subdistrict environmental officers to the community to teach residents how to decrease pollution and prevent more ending up in the water.