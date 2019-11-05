Go-go dancers stiffed of salary by foreign bar boss

Thirty dancers from a Walking Street go-go bar complained to police that their foreign boss had run off without paying them.

The angry employees of Hidden A-Go-Go called on police to track down the unnamed foreigner and investigate the books of the bar, which had not paid the dancers for more than two weeks.

A woman representing the stiffed workers said each of them work on 10-day contracts where they can make up to 1,200 baht a day, before salary cuts for being late, missing work and other infractions.

Payday was Oct. 14, but their boss asked them to wait until Oct. 28 to collect their pay. However, when the 28th came, the boss and the cash was nowhere to be found.

In all, about 60-70 workers were not paid, she said.

Police promised to look into the matter, but told the women to take their complaint to the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office.