Centara Grand Mirage celebrates a decade in Naklua

The Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort celebrated its 10th anniversary with a merit-making ceremony in “The Lost World” that over the decade has been found by thousands of tourists.

General Manager Denis Thouvard led employees to the Nov. 1 ceremony where, beginning at 8:29 a.m., they paid respect to a four-faced Brahma and the Garuda on the top of the hotel. Next, staff and executives paid respect to the resort’s spirit house.

At 9.30 a.m., employees gave alms to nine monks from Nongyai Temple in front of the Oasis restaurant. At 10.15 a.m., the religious ceremony began at the Utopia Suite with chanting and giving offerings.

The lush Centara Grand Mirage, created with a theme of the “The Lost World” from the Jurassic Park movie series, opened its doors on July 27, 2009 with a grand opening on Nov. 3 that year.

The resort, with 555 rooms, will celebrate its anniversary throughout November with offers of free rooms and other promotions.

Guests can join in the fun by posting photos to social media with the hashtags #10Anniversary and #CentaraGrandMirage. Moreover, guests can join in a new Sunday Buffet at the Acqua restaurant featuring Italian cuisine and cheeses.