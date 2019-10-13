Nong Plalai prepares for Loy Krathong

Nong Plalai Municipality has announced they will promote culture and tradition at this year’s Loy Krathong festival. The event will feature a Little Miss Noppamas contest and a Thai folk singing contest.

Nong Plalai Sub-District Mayor Pinyo Homklin said that participants in the Little Miss Noppamas Contest must be 2-7 years old girls and originally from Nong Plalai.

Anyone can join the folk singing contest regardless gender and age, but they must be from Nong Plalai. Applications are open for one applicant per village totaling 9 participants from 9 villages to win a total of 30,000 baht.

The sub-district is also promoting the use of natural materials when creating krathongs.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Education Division, Nong Plalai Municipality during official working hours and days.