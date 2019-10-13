Government invites people to wear yellow shirts on Royal Barge Procession day, Oct 24

The government is inviting people to wear yellow shirts and attend the Royal barge procession, during which His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will travel along the Chao Phraya River on October 24, 2019. The Royal Thai Navy has received garlands and ornaments to decorate the royal barges and the Busabok and Kanya thrones, as full dress rehearsals will take place next week.

The garlands and the ornaments presented to the Royal Thai Navy were made by teachers and students of Satri Wat Rakhang School. They are to be used to decorate the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Narai Song Suban His Majesty King Rama IX Royal Barge, the Anantanakharaj Royal Barge and the Anekchartphuchong Royal Barge. The full dress rehearsals will be held on October 17 and 21. Satri Wat Rakhang School will make new floral garlands and deliver them to the Royal Thai Navy to decorate the royal barges before the procession on October 24.

For those who wish to attend, the government is inviting them to wear yellow shirts to offer their blessings and show their loyalty.

The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, said six Buddhist temples along Bangkok’s main river will conduct a blessing ceremony on October 24. They are Rachathiwat Wiharn, Thewarat Kunchorn, Sam Phraya, Bowon Mongkhon, Kharuhabodi and Rakhang Khositaram temples. Mr. Tewan said the blessing ceremony will commence when the Suphannahong Royal Barge passes each temple.

Teams of volunteers have been dispatched to improve the landscape along the banks of the Chao Phraya River. The project is organized for volunteers to express their loyalty and gratitude to the royal institution.