No umbrellas 3 days a week when Pattaya beaches reopen

Pattaya has begun preparations to open city beaches with proper social distancing between lounge chairs.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired a May 27 meeting on reorganization of beach chairs and umbrellas. Chaises will have to be spaced at least a meter apart. But perhaps the biggest change is that no chairs will be allowed three consecutive days a week, instead of just one.

Sonthaya said the time is needed to “clean, improve and sieve sand” although the chances of the coronavirus surviving in sand under the hot sun is slim to none.

Once finalized, the standards will be sent to Chonburi’s governor for consideration of reopening beaches when the current closure order ends May 31. (PCPR)





