Jomtien Night Market thrives with Pattaya beaches, bars closed

With beaches and bars closed, the Jomtien Night Market has become the “it” spot for Pattaya locals looking to relax.

Offering a variety of food and drinks starting at just 10 baht, the market has drawn both Thais and expats looking for bargains and a place to cool off after walking, running and exercising on Jomtien Beach.







Canadian expat William and his girlfriend ate at the market March 27. He said his condo is nearby, so the couple often comes down around sunset to get out of the house and enjoy a bite to eat.



