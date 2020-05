ANNOUNCEMENT

Pattaya Sports Club Association

Postponement of Annual General Meeting 2020

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Thai government has invoked an Emergency Decree as of 26 March 2020, which forbids all meetings and gatherings to be held during this period.

The Pattaya Sports Club Association Annual General Meeting scheduled for 13 June 2020 is therfore postponed until further notice.

Pattaya Sports Club Association