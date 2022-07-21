No shortage of hospital beds in Pattaya despite surging Covid-19 cases

Despite highly infectious coronavirus subvariants pushing daily cases Covid-19 cases higher again, Pattaya hospitals still have plenty of beds for patients in serious condition, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said.

The omicron BA.4 and, particularly, BA.5 subvariants, plus the new, more dangerous BA2.75 subvariant are spreading like wildfire in Thailand, although the country’s “official” case numbers remain misleadingly low, as most people aren’t reporting their infections.







Still, Thailand reported 2,607 new cases Thursday with 22,445 receiving medical care. The country also reported 28 Covid-19 deaths.

Manote said Pattaya also is seeing an increase in cases again, although nearly all are mild or asymptomatic cases. He noted 90% of the city’s population has received three Covid-19 shots.





Unlike Bangkok, which is reopening isolation centers and field hospitals, Pattaya is not reopening its “hospitels”, telling infected people to isolate at home and register to have antivirals delivered.

The best way to prevent another serious wave of coronavirus cases, Manote said, was to continue to take preventative measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.































