Heavy rain overnight floods major roads in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported flooding in several locations throughout the capital following hours of heavy rain on Wednesday (July 20) night.

The BMA reported flooding in 26 locations on Wednesday night, with about 10 locations still flooded as of Thursday (July 21) morning. Flooded areas include Sukhumvit 26 road, Sukhumvit 39 road, Sukhumvit 71 road, Pattanakan Road, a segment on Lat Phrao Road from Chao Khun Sing Canal to Lat Phrao 122, and many other areas. The highest reported flood level was 27 centimeters on Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX Road at the Sri Udom intersection.







The Meteorological Department also forecast more rain in Bangkok and provinces across the country for the next few days due to a strong monsoon trough in the north and northeast as well as a moderate southwest monsoon over the country’s southern region.

The public is advised to be cautious of severe weather conditions that could cause flash floods and overflows. (NNT)

















































