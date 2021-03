Suggestive online photos sent Pattaya police to a Pattaya gay bar where officers found no nudity, but also no license.

Police raided the Dragon Pattaya club on Soi AR March 2 after receiving tips about photos posted online depicting a supposed nude fashion show. By the time officers arrived, however, all the men had their knickers on.

The bar was still cited, however, for selling alcohol and cigarettes without a license and operating without a permit.