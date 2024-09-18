Pakistani tourist robbed of 900 US dollars on Jomtien Beach 

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pakistani tourist was robbed of 900 US dollars (approximately 30,000 THB) at Jomtien Beach in the early hours of September 16. Farrukh Uzair, a 33-year-old tailor visiting Pattaya for the first time, reported that two men of Middle Eastern appearance approached him while he was walking along the beach.

Uzair explained that the men engaged him in conversation under the guise of showing interest in his foreign currency. While one man distracted him, the other discreetly stole 900 US dollars from his wallet. After the theft, the pair quickly returned his wallet and fled the scene.







Upon realizing he had been robbed, Uzair promptly reported the incident to Pattaya police. Authorities have since launched an investigation, coordinating with tourist police to gather evidence, including witness statements and CCTV footage, in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspects.





































