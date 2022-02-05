No killer sausage, but lots of dodgy meat found in Pattaya market health check

Nongprue health inspectors checked processed meats at Rattanakorn Market after the Food & Drug Administration raided an illegal Chonburi sausage factory whose products sickened nine children.

Subdistrict Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sannagam accompanied consumer protection officers Feb. 4 as they checked shops selling meatballs and sausages, verifying their sources and FDA certificates.







Police and FDA officials on Feb. 3 raided the factory on Soi Bansuan-Nong Kangkok Soi 23 in Ban Suan Subdistrict that illegally produced high-nitrate sausage that caused a blood disorder called methemoglobinemia in nine children across several provinces.

Victims suffered fatigue, irregular heartbeats, dizziness and loss of consciousness. Excessive consumption of such sausage could be fatal, said Withit Saritdeechaikul, deputy FDA secretary-general.

He said the sausage contained more than 2,300 milligrams of nitrite per kilogram, while the safe limit was 80 mg.

Wanchai said no dodgy sausages were found at the Pattaya-area market, although others had no FDA certificates. Other products for sale had unclear manufacturing sources and no expiration dates.

Vendors were told to remove all non-compliant stock from their shelves.

Officials promised more random checks.







































