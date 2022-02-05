Bangkok orders city-wide renovation of crosswalks

Bangkok City Hall has ordered a city-wide renovation of pedestrian crossings, following a tragic incident in which an ophthalmologist was hit by a motorbike while crossing the road.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the crosswalk renovation campaign will involve the installation of warning signs, pavement markings and new paint work to improve visibility.







The BMA and the Royal Thai Police are also collaborating to install push buttons for pedestrian signals at 100 more locations, in addition to the existing 226 crosswalks equipped with this system.

There are 3,280 crosswalks in Bangkok, 1,277 of which are equipped with flashing light warning systems and 226 with push buttons. 430 crosswalks have already been repainted with red backgrounds to improve visibility.



The crosswalk in front of Bhumirajnakarindra Kidney Institute where the tragic incident occurred is also being renovated with red paint and wider markings. Deputy Governor of Bangkok Pol Lt Gen SophonPisuthiwong recently inspected the renovation process. Push buttons are also being installed at this location during the next two weeks and CCTV cameras within 30 days.(NNT)



























