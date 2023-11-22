No Chinese beggars in Pattaya, police say

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism police have denied the presence of Chinese beggars in Pattaya, following reports of their activities in Bangkok. Local reporters conducted a survey of the city on the night of November 20 and found no trace of the Chinese beggars, who have been accused of exploiting the sympathy of tourists and locals.







The reporters did spot a few local beggars in some parts of the city, but they were outnumbered by street performers, who have been a persistent issue in Pattaya. The authorities said they have been monitoring and regulating the street performances, which often cause traffic and noise problems.







The tourism police, who are in charge of the area, said they have not received any complaints or sightings of Chinese beggars in Pattaya. They said they have deployed officers to patrol and inspect the city, to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists. The police said they are determined to keep Pattaya free of any negative elements that could tarnish its reputation as a popular tourist destination.



























