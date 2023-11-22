Thailand advances LGBTQ equality with marriage rights bill

The Cabinet has endorsed a bill to amend the Civil and Commercial Code, granting same-sex couples equal legal rights in marriage. This progressive step, proposed by the Justice Ministry, aims to replace gender-specific terms in the civil code with gender-neutral ones.

The amendment facilitates marriages between same-sex couples, ensuring they enjoy the same legal protections and privileges as heterosexual couples. The revised terms will include “persons”, “fiancés”, “engaged couples”, and “married couples”, allowing for marriages irrespective of gender.







The change is a significant shift from the existing Life Partnership Act, which only recognizes the right of same-sex couples to cohabit but does not extend full marital rights.

The Cabinet has also instructed the Council of State to revise other laws to ensure equitable treatment of same-sex couples, especially concerning inheritance rights. The latter is currently reviewing the bill, after which it will be presented to the House for further deliberation. (NNT)



























