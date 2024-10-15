Pattaya officials investigate land dispute after residents complain of tree encroachment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials were called to investigate a complaint from residents near Naklua New Market, adjacent to the Siam Nimit cinema on October 13. The complaint involved a homeowner allegedly planting trees that encroached onto the public road, causing the street to narrow and obstructing the view for those traveling in the area. Local residents reported difficulty navigating the road due to the encroachment.













The issue was brought to the Pattaya Complaint and Grievance Center, which dispatched Pattaya City law enforcement officers and relevant authorities to inspect the area and review land ownership documents. The investigation aims to determine whether the area in question is public or private land. If it is found to be public property, steps will be taken to remove the encroaching trees following due procedures.





































