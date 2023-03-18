Nigerian ‘romance scammer’ captured in Pattaya

A Nigerian man wanted in Samut Prakan for orchestrating an online romance scam was arrested in Pattaya.

Identified only as Ndubuisi, 34, the Nigerian was captured by Tourist Police Division officers March 16 while leaving the housing development where he lives in Pattaya.







Police alleged that Ndubuisi used fake Facebook accounts to woo Thai women, saying he wanted to marry them and move to Thailand. The Nigerian would send the women valuable gifts to entice them to marry.

But once the gifts were received, a Thai partner in the scam would show up at the women’s homes, pretending to be a customs officer. He would tell the victims that import duties had to be paid on the gifts and would collect large sums of money and, in some cases, take back the gifts.







Police said the scam has bilked women out of more than 300,000 baht.

Ndubuisi was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, computer crimes, money laundering and being part of a criminal network.



























