Thai cabinet approves 7.7 billion baht to help low-income households evicted from public property

The cabinet has tentatively agreed to a 7.7 billion baht project to help low-income households evicted from public property needed for rail transit expansion.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, a 7.7 billion baht project was approved in principle by the cabinet to help 27,084 families over the course of five years. The project is expected to start later this year until 2027, with the aim to provide proper homes for these households who currently resides in about 300 communities in 35 provinces.







The spokesperson stated that homes or apartments would be developed on property owned by the State Railway of Thailand, the Treasury Department, or property owners. Each household would be entitled to 80,000 baht for improvements to their new homes and another 80,000 baht to cover rent while the homes are being built. They will also be eligible for a house loan of 250,000 baht.







Rachada stated that the project will provide better options when these families move out of state property which allows the government to complete its railway projects on time. She added that the project will not only provide housing but will also develop a system to assist people living in these new communities where they may find employment opportunities. These housing developments will also provide low-income earners access to basic housing welfare, thereby increasing the quality of life for people in these communities. (NNT)



























