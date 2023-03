Two people were arrested for illegal weapons found at a Pattaya checkpoint. Sirichai Srilert, 25, was one of three people in a car stopped around 2 a.m. March 16 at the checkpoint on Second Road in North Pattaya. Police said he claimed ownership of the 38-caliber pistol that he bought on Facebook for 10,000 baht. The unidentified driver of the car – hired via the ride-hailing application Bolt – was found with a knife. He, too, was charged with a weapons offense.