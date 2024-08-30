New Zealand tourist dies after falling from Pattaya hotel balcony

Pattaya, Thailand – A New Zealand tourist tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony near the beach in central Pattaya. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Akuhata Edward Robert Hammond, fell from the balcony of his room on the 7th floor. His body was found caught on air conditioning pipes and electrical wires on the side of a nearby building, where he died instantly. The scene was described as gruesome.







Rescue personnel carefully retrieved the body, and an initial examination revealed no signs of physical assault. Hotel staff reported that Hammond exhibited signs of a possible drug-induced hallucination prior to the incident. Witnesses recalled him shouting for help in English and screaming “HELP ME!!!” as the staff attempted to communicate and offer assistance. Despite their efforts, he tragically jumped from the balcony, falling to his death.

Pol. Capt. Chanun Kasornbua, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, conducted a thorough investigation at the scene and found no evidence of foul play. Hotel staff provided a video clip showing Hammond in distress, which will be used as evidence. The body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.





































