Two teenage girls drown after canoe capsizes at Sri Racha reservoir

SRI RACHA, Thailand – On the morning of August 29, a tragic incident occurred at Pong Din Dam Reservoir in Sri Racha, where two teenage girls, Ploypailin S, 16, and Theeraporn M, 17, drowned after their plastic canoe capsized.

The girls were reported missing around 7:30 a.m. prompting an immediate search operation. Rescue divers, along with distraught family members and friends, gathered at the reservoir, offering prayers and incense to Phra Mae Thorani (Earth Goddess) for the girls’ safe return.







After more than three hours, rescue teams located the bodies of the two girls at the bottom of the reservoir, still embracing each other. The bodies were brought ashore to the overwhelming grief of those present. An initial examination found no signs of physical injury, and the bodies were sent to Laem Chabang Hospital for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest the girls had convinced two male friends to take them out on the reservoir in a canoe to enjoy the view and take photos. The canoe likely capsized due to inexperience in paddling, combined with the girls’ inability to swim. Despite friends and villagers nearby, no one could reach them in time.

Rescue officials have since warned the public about the dangers of water activities during the rainy season, emphasizing the increased risks due to deep water levels. They suspect the girls, lacking boating experience, may have tried to swim to shore but succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.





































