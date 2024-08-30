Mother and child found dead on Koh Si Chang beach

KOH SI CHANG, Thailand – On August 29, the bodies of a woman and a young boy were found washed ashore in front of the Phra Chuthathut Palace Museum on Koh Si Chang. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Ms. Pannanapa Kittipattarakorn, was found alongside a boy believed to be her son, though his identity has yet to be confirmed.







Rescue personnel discovered the pair on the beach, noting that they had likely been deceased for four to five hours. Ms. Kittipattarakorn was wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt, a red undershirt, and brown pants, while the boy was dressed in a red shirt with black patterns but no pants.

Initial investigations revealed that they had travelled from Koh Loy in Sriracha to Koh Si Chang by boat earlier that morning. They were last seen heading toward the beach, where a local resident later found their bodies floating in the water.

The cause of death remains undetermined, with authorities awaiting autopsy results. While no signs of physical assault were found, the investigation is ongoing to rule out other possibilities and determine if others were involved in the incident.





































