Masks here to stay at Pattaya-Nongprue Kindergarten

If the government drops its hated face-mask mandate, Nongprue Kindergarten will impose its own, Principal Kittisak Sirilert said.

Kittisak believes masks are good prevention against the spread of Covid-19, particularly among very young children, few of whom have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said less than half the school’s students have not had even one jab.







He said the school has tried to educate parents on the benefits of vaccination, but with little success, as parents are worried either about side effects or the children are too young.

He said if the government drops its mask mandate, the school will ask students to still mask up and for parents to support the decision.





























