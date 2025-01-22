Pattaya explores AI technology to enhance event management

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting on the use of AI technology to improve the management of various city events. The meeting, held at the Pattaya City Hall, featured a presentation by Khemthong Chanchaow, a business consultant representing Yellow Sub AI, a company that provides artificial intelligence solutions. The presentation, conducted via Zoom video conference with a team from the United Kingdom, was attended by the Director of the Tourism Development Division and other key officials.







Yellow Sub AI proposed collaboration with Pattaya City, particularly in managing concerts, festivals, and other events the city regularly hosts. The company emphasized the potential of AI to enhance the safety, efficiency, and overall experience of attendees at such events. Key features of the AI system include real-time data analysis for crowd management, improved resource allocation, and enhanced communication with event organizers. Additionally, the technology aims to improve visitor experience by providing real-time information such as optimal routes, available services, and other important details, contributing to a positive event atmosphere.



Mayor Poramet expressed interest in the advanced technology but noted that as a government agency, Pattaya must follow a thorough process for project approval to ensure it benefits the public and complies with legal requirements. He acknowledged that large-scale budgets must be justified in terms of value, and if the costs outweigh the benefits, the project may not proceed. He instructed the company to refine the proposal and clearly outline the benefits Pattaya would gain before submitting it for further evaluation by the city’s executive board. The tourism development division was also tasked with coordinating relevant actions to move the proposal forward.

































