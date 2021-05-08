New Nongprue mayor sweeps Pattaya streets

By Pattaya Mail
Nongprue’s new mayor, Winai Inpitak, directs his working team to sweep sand off the road.

Nongprue’s new mayor rolled up his sleeves and joined subdistrict workers as they swept up blown sand in the road.

Winai Inpitak and deputy mayors Wanchai Sangngam and Somchok Yindeesuk visited the project May 7 as subdistrict health, environment and disaster-relief officials and volunteers cleaned off streets in Moo 1 village.



The group flooded the road with water and used brooms to get rid of the sand deposited by recent storms.

Winai thanked the volunteers who helped restore the road to a safe condition for drivers.

Mayor Winai snaps a photo of the crew hard at work.


Winai explains his plan to deputy mayors Wanchai Sangngam and Somchok Yindeesuk.









