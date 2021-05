If revenge is a dish best served cold, then a Pattaya man got an icy bite when he was shot in Khao Maikaew.

Sawang Sungchom, 43, suffered what appeared to be a wound from a shotgun in his shoulder. Police found a single shell at the scene as Sawang was transported to a local hospital.

The victim said his assailant was a man with whom he’d quarreled while drinking about four months ago. He never imagined the shooter would still be angry and shoot him from a motorbike.

Police are investigating.